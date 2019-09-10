NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy, local businesses, and organizations will celebrate 2019 Fleet Week in Hampton Roads on October 11 to 19!

The variety of events during the several day festival will serve to honor the contributions and sacrifice of sailors and their families. It will also recognize Hampton Roads as "America’s Navy Town."

Fleet Week activities consist of ship visits, celebrations, and military demonstrations throughout the area that showcase military personnel, technology, and capabilities. It also emphasizes the long-standing close relationship between the community and the Navy.

Some Fleet Week events are open to the public.

Here's a breakdown of the 2019 Fleet Week schedule:

Friday, October 11:

Annual Military Citizen of the Year Luncheon at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott – For more information, call Ryan Nixon at (757) 664-2530 or Anne Baumler at (757) 664-2518 and visit the Chamber’s website.

– For more information, call Ryan Nixon at (757) 664-2530 or Anne Baumler at (757) 664-2518 and visit the Chamber’s website. Sailors to Volunteer at Area Schools – Sailors are scheduled to volunteer at various Hampton Roads area public and private schools in celebration of the Navy’s 244th birthday. Participation will include raising the morning colors, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, reading to students and other school activities.

– Sailors are scheduled to volunteer at various Hampton Roads area public and private schools in celebration of the Navy’s 244th birthday. Participation will include raising the morning colors, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, reading to students and other school activities. Movie on the Lawn at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Pub 19 Lawn – 1500 Hewitt Dr., Bldg. 3690, Va. Beach. Event starts at dusk (approx. 7 p.m.) – join Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) to enjoy a viewing of “Toy Story 4” on the lawn under the stars. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. For more information, call (757) 462-7691.

– Pub 19 Lawn – 1500 Hewitt Dr., Bldg. 3690, Va. Beach. Event starts at dusk (approx. 7 p.m.) – join Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) to enjoy a viewing of “Toy Story 4” on the lawn under the stars. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. For more information, call (757) 462-7691. Waterside District Navy Birthday Social – 333 Waterside Dr., Norfolk. Come out to the Waterside District from 6 to 9 p.m. for fun and games to celebrate the Navy’s 244th birthday.

– 333 Waterside Dr., Norfolk. Come out to the Waterside District from 6 to 9 p.m. for fun and games to celebrate the Navy’s 244th birthday. Admirals Hockey Season Opener – The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. Special discounted pricing is available for all seat levels on single-game tickets purchased at the Scope Box Office with a valid military ID for active duty, retirees, and their family members. For more information, contact: Charlie Colon at (757) 440-3690, or email ccolon@norfolkadmirals.com.

Saturday, October 12:

Annual Grunt Run on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex – Runners meet on the Parade Field for a challenging day of fun. The Runt Grunt Kid’s Obstacle Challenge begins at 9 a.m. for children 12 and under. For adults, starting at 10 a.m., test your agility on a 6.5 mile obstacle/endurance course with rough terrain, climbs and other challenges. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. Online pre-registration ends Oct. 9. For more information, call (757) 421-8287 or click here.

– Runners meet on the Parade Field for a challenging day of fun. The Runt Grunt Kid’s Obstacle Challenge begins at 9 a.m. for children 12 and under. For adults, starting at 10 a.m., test your agility on a 6.5 mile obstacle/endurance course with rough terrain, climbs and other challenges. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders and their guests. Online pre-registration ends Oct. 9. For more information, call (757) 421-8287 or click here. 4th Annual Military Appreciation Day at the Children’s Museum of Virginia – The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will offer a discounted $5 admission for active duty and reserve service members, retirees, DOD civilians and their families (with valid I.D., children under 2 are free), as well offer a 20% discount in the museum gift shop during the event. For information, click here.

– The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will offer a discounted $5 admission for active duty and reserve service members, retirees, DOD civilians and their families (with valid I.D., children under 2 are free), as well offer a 20% discount in the museum gift shop during the event. For information, click here. Free Admission at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum – Get a historical glimpse of Portsmouth and its Navy yard where ship repair and shipbuilding have taken place for almost three centuries. The museum will offer free admission throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Get a historical glimpse of Portsmouth and its Navy yard where ship repair and shipbuilding have taken place for almost three centuries. The museum will offer free admission throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free Admission at the Lightship Portsmouth Museum – Visit the main deck interior of this 103-year-old floating lighthouse that marked three stations over the course of its 48-year commission before coming to rest on the Portsmouth waterfront. The museum will offer free admission throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Visit the main deck interior of this 103-year-old floating lighthouse that marked three stations over the course of its 48-year commission before coming to rest on the Portsmouth waterfront. The museum will offer free admission throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admirals Hockey Military Appreciation Night – The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 for groups of 15 or more purchased through the Admirals Group Sales Office before Oct. 9. Special discounted pricing is available for all seat levels on single-game tickets purchased at the Scope Box Office with a valid military ID for active duty, retirees, and their family members. For more information, contact: Charlie Colon at (757) 440-3690, or email ccolon@norfolkadmirals.com.

– The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 for groups of 15 or more purchased through the Admirals Group Sales Office before Oct. 9. Special discounted pricing is available for all seat levels on single-game tickets purchased at the Scope Box Office with a valid military ID for active duty, retirees, and their family members. For more information, contact: Charlie Colon at (757) 440-3690, or email ccolon@norfolkadmirals.com. Hampton Roads Navy Ball at the Virginia Beach Convention Center – This annual event will celebrate the Navy’s 244th birthday and will commemorate the Battle of Leyte Gulf and the spirit of the year’s theme, “No Higher Honor.” The event will run from 6 p.m. to midnight and is open to active duty, reserve or retired service members, and DOD civilians. For more information, click here. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Sunday, October 13:

19th Annual Fleet Ride “Rumble Through The Tunnels” – Entrance fee is $20 per bike – 100 percent of gate proceeds will be donated to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The ride is one of the largest “one of a kind” motorcycle events in honor of our armed forces and a great way for motorcycle enthusiasts to show support for the men and women who proudly serve our country. For more information, click here or call (757) 397-5550. Pre-registration is also available.

Thursday, October 17:

ODU Pack The Park Fleet Week Night – Come out to see the ODU Women’s Soccer Team take on Florida Atlantic University. Gates open at 6 p.m., game starts at 7 p.m. The annual night aims to break attendance records with this year celebrating Fleet Week Hampton Roads. Pre-game and halftime festivities will honor the men and women serving in the Navy. Event is free and open to the public.

Friday, October 18:

Naval Station Norfolk STEM Lab School Outreach – Naval Station Norfolk will host thousands of Norfolk Public School 5th-graders for a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab day. Various Navy commands and community partners will engage students on a myriad of aspects of Navy STEM careers in a real-world setting and have an opportunity to talk with scientific experts. Static displays of aircraft and ships will be available to tour. The event is not open to the general public. For more information, call (757) 322-2576.

– Naval Station Norfolk will host thousands of Norfolk Public School 5th-graders for a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab day. Various Navy commands and community partners will engage students on a myriad of aspects of Navy STEM careers in a real-world setting and have an opportunity to talk with scientific experts. Static displays of aircraft and ships will be available to tour. The event is not open to the general public. For more information, call (757) 322-2576. Free Andy Grammer Concert at Naval Station Norfolk – Naval Station Norfolk will host a free, open to the public concert with national recording artist Andy Grammer. Enter base through Gate 2, off Hampton Blvd. The concert is presented by the Air Force Reserve and MWR. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert begins at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Saturday, October 19: