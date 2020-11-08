45 states would have to pick up portion of costs for National Guard call-ups

Five states would be fully covered by federal government.

WASHINGTON — Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been called up to assist with COVID-19 response duties.

Under Title 32, the National Guard is authorized or directed by the President to mobilize or activate, usually for natural disasters, and typically, the federal government bears the full cost.

But in the case of COVID-19, President Trump, via an August 3 memorandum, has decided that the federal government will pick up 100 percent of the cost of that National Guard in just five states: Florida, Texas, Connecticut, California, and Arizona.

The remaining 45 states and territories must cover 25 percent of the cost.

"You've got to make what good for one state for all of us. We've still got National Guard out helping on testing around the state, and we need that federal match," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

He has signed onto a letter to the President calling the decision "irrational" and "arbitrary and without justification."

Warner added, "We disrespect these National Guard members when we put them in that bind. They shouldn't have to worry about that they're going to get adequately compensated for the public service they're providing to our citizens."

Sen. Tim Kine (D-Virginia) said, "President Trump's decision to decrease funding for the National Guard in many states will significantly impact the Guard's work to keep people safe, and is yet another alarming example of the Trump Administration's mismanagement of this public health crisis."