The funeral service was held for Navy Corpsman Maxton William "Max" Soviak, one of the U.S. service members who was killed in Afghanistan last month.

MILAN, Ohio — It was a somber day in Ohio as the community honored the life of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, the Erie County native who was killed in Afghanistan last month.

“In Maxton’s final days, he spent his time helping others stay alive as he had developed a passion for protecting and saving the lives of others," his oldest sister said during Monday's funeral service, which was held at Edison High School Stadium. "So much so, that he was willing to risk his own life and made the ultimate sacrifice. So, for everyone who wants to honor Maxton’s memory, this is what I have to offer you: Go live. Fill the book of your life with stories. Push yourself to do something that scares you. Go bigger. Go harder. Most importantly of all, love fiercely.”

A private burial followed the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund. Deposits can be made at any Civista Bank, or checks can be made out to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund and mailed to: Civista Bank, 24 E. Main St., Berlin Heights, OH 44814.

Soviak was one of 13 service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan last month as soldiers were attempting to evacuate citizens from Kabul's airport, and dozens of Afghan civilians also lost their lives. All 13 were returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

On Wednesday, Soviak's body was flown from Dover Air Force Base to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. A public procession was held in Milan and Berlin Heights as Soviak was taken to Morman Funeral Home.

Calling hours took place on Sunday at the Edison High School Field House. Soviak was a football player and state champion wrestler at Edison High School before graduating in 2017. He served as a medic in the U.S. Navy and planned for a career in the military.