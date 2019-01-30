CARROLLTON, Va. — A Green Beret from Carrollton, Virginia and an Old Dominion University alumnus will be laid to rest on Saturday.

U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. 1st Class Joshua "Zach" Beale was killed last week in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan while conducting combat operations.

The 32-year-old was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

RELATED: Service member killed in Afghanistan was ODU alum

The obituary said a funeral service will be held for Beale at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton.

Beale graduated from ODU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in 2008. He joined the Army in 2011 and earned three bronze stars.

This was Beale's fourth overseas tour and his third tour to Afghanistan.

He is survived by his wife and two children. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USO or Stonebridge School.