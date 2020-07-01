The Department of Veterans Affairs is improperly estimating the cost of opening new facilities, according to a new report released by the Government Accountability Office.

In the report, the GAO says that the Veterans Health Administration "lacks processes and clear definitions" when it comes to making accurate cost estimates.

The report goes on to recommend that the V.A. overhaul how it projects total costs for the activation of new facilities. Such changes could prove to be helpful as the V.A. works toward opening a planned new multi-specialty outpatient clinic on the Southside.

Congress first approved the leases back in 2017, but it now appears any new Southside clinic may not open until 2024.

RELATED: Report: Staff shortage rate threatens VA's ability to deliver on its mission

RELATED: GAO: Climate change, sea level rise endanger bases