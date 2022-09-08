George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group departs from Norfolk

The Navy didn't say where the group is heading or how long they will be gone.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) is departing Norfolk Wednesday for its regularly scheduled deployment, the U.S. Navy said.

The flagship aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun will join guided-missile destroyers USS Delbert D. Black and USS Farragut, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf, which already departed their homeports earlier this month.

“We bring the full range of U.S. and allied maritime power in support of national security and defense objectives wherever we sail,” Rear Adm. Dennis Velez with the GHWBCSG said in a news release. “Throughout our deployment, we will continue to operate with and reassure our allies, maintain open sea lanes for trade and increased prosperity, and deter – or if necessary – destroy our adversaries.”

The Navy didn't say where the Bush carrier strike group is heading or how long the deployment is expected to last.