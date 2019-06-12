RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be lowered to half staff on December 7 to honor the lives lost at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The Virginia Capitol Police released the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The flags will stay at half staff from sunrise to sunset.

Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese.

The Pearl Harbor National Park Service said torpedo planes hit first, flying low over the water and launching torpedoes toward Ford Island's Battleship Row, the primary target. They struck West Virginia, Oklahoma, California, and Nevada, along with vessels berthed in the navy yard.

Dive-bombers destroyed hangers and other buildings and parked aircraft at Hickam Field and on Ford Island. Bombs dropped from aircraft high above the harbor tore through Arizona and other battleships. Fighter planes wheeled and dived, strafing aircraft and military personnel.

Pearl Harbor was not alone, as bases all over O'ahu were simultaneously attacked.

In less than two hours, the Japanese attackers had weakened - but not crippled - the U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to the National Park Service.

Each year, Pearl Harbor Survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. December 7 is known as Pearl Harbor Day.

