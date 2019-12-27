HAMPTON, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced a new pilot program to help prevent suicide and close gaps in access to care for service members, veterans and their families.

The Virginia Identify, Screen, and Refer Pilot will help leaders find veterans in the community and connect them to services, all to drive down the number of vets who die by suicide.

Executive Director of the Hampton VA David Collins said it takes a team focus.

“We have been trying to make a dent in this number for years and it goes down slowly,” Collins said.

RELATED: 88-year-old veteran encounters group of ninth graders; magic happens

RELATED: Sen. Warner to visit Hampton VA to discuss wait times, staffing, and suicide prevention efforts

RELATED: K9 helps veteran cope with panic attacks

There are 200,000 veterans in the Hampton Roads area. The Hampton VA treats 58,000 veterans in our area. Out of 20 possible suicides a day, only six are registered and seen at VA health centers.

“There's still 14 a day who are in the community that we don't have access to, so this allows us access to them,” Collins said.

The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide team is working with different agencies who are voluntarily stepping up without additional resources for these veterans and their families. Collins said it's a challenge.

“We focus on educating the population, what to do, how do you get them services, how do you get them connected to the places that can take care of them,” Collins said.

The program will address the following issues, among others:

Cultural Competency: Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report.

Education: Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them.

Efficiency: Reducing duplicative efforts and gaps in community programs and services resulting from a lack of collaboration.

VISR Pilot participants include :

Hospitals:

Augusta Health

Ballad Health Clearview

Ballad Health Ridgeview

Carilion Clinic

Dominion

John Randolph

Lewis Gale

Mary Washington/Snowden at Fredericksburg

Novant Health

Poplar Springs

Sentara Norfolk

Sentara Virginia Beach

University of Virginia

Virginia Beach Psychiatric

Williamsburg Place (The Pavilion and Farley Center)

Community Services Boards:

Alleghany Highlands Community Services

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare

Eastern Shore Community Services Board

Goochland Powhatan Community Services Board

Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services

Middle Peninsula–Northern Neck Community Services Board

Mount Rogers Community Services Board

New River Valley Community Services

Piedmont Community Services

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Valley Community Services Board

Western Tidewater Community Services Board

Virginia Department of Social Services and social services departments in the following localities:

Chesterfield-Colonial Heights

Hampton

Hanover

Hopewell

Middlesex

New Kent

Virginia Department of Health and the following local health districts:

Cumberland Plateau

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

New River

Piedmont

Virginia Department of Veterans Services (Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program; Benefits Services)

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center