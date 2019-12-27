HAMPTON, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced a new pilot program to help prevent suicide and close gaps in access to care for service members, veterans and their families.
The Virginia Identify, Screen, and Refer Pilot will help leaders find veterans in the community and connect them to services, all to drive down the number of vets who die by suicide.
Executive Director of the Hampton VA David Collins said it takes a team focus.
“We have been trying to make a dent in this number for years and it goes down slowly,” Collins said.
There are 200,000 veterans in the Hampton Roads area. The Hampton VA treats 58,000 veterans in our area. Out of 20 possible suicides a day, only six are registered and seen at VA health centers.
“There's still 14 a day who are in the community that we don't have access to, so this allows us access to them,” Collins said.
The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide team is working with different agencies who are voluntarily stepping up without additional resources for these veterans and their families. Collins said it's a challenge.
“We focus on educating the population, what to do, how do you get them services, how do you get them connected to the places that can take care of them,” Collins said.
The program will address the following issues, among others:
Cultural Competency: Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report.
Education: Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them.
Efficiency: Reducing duplicative efforts and gaps in community programs and services resulting from a lack of collaboration.
VISR Pilot participants include:
