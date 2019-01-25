YORKTOWN, Va. — The Navy Exchange Yorktown is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, January 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a renovation and expansion.

"The Navy Exchange Command is visibly demonstrating our on-going efforts to improve the quality of life of our sailors, Marines, and their families stationed and living here in the Yorktown area," said Admiral Robert J. Bianchi USN (Ret.), NEXCOM CEO.

The expansion and renovation, cost $2.5 million, will allow the navy exchange to enlarge the current uniform and tailor shop, the barber shop, and the grocery story. In addition, the money will go towards updating restrooms, cash register counters, and signage.

The sales-floor will be reconfigured to provide a better flow and atmosphere.

"This is an important milestone for NEXCOM and NWSTA YORKTOWN that is the result of a collaborative planning effort that has been in the works for the past two years," stated Monica Brown, Navy Exchange Manager, NEX Yorktown.