Gyms, bowling alleys, barbershop to reopen at Naval Air Station Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials have released the dates they plan to resume different NEX/MWR services at Naval Air Station Oceana to military service members.

The reopenings start Monday, July 27 with the Oceana Gym 545 and DNA Gym 524. Both gyms will operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to active duty/reserve personnel only.

Next up are a few other businesses, including the Oceana Great Escape Community Rec Center and Dam Neck Oasis Community Rec Center. Both will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, July 29.

Oceana Bowling and Dam Neck Bowling will also reopen Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other Navy Exchange/MWR services that will start back up later this week include services for tailors, barbershops and food shopping. Those will restart on Thursday, July 30.

The Oceana Main Store Barbershop will also reopen that day and operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.