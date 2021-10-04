Hampton native named first African American to play bass for US Navy band

After he completes basic training, William Ledbetter will play the bass for the U.S. Navy Band in Washington.

A Hampton native has landed a role in the United States Navy Band in Washington as a bassist, the first African American to do so.

On Sept. 9, the Navy Office of Community Outreach said that Future Sailor William Ledbetter was selected to be in the band after auditioning. It's the first time in 14 years that a Navy musician shipped from Charlotte, North Carolina.

This win for FS Ledbetter gives him a guaranteed job in the Navy. He will begin his military musical career once he finishes his eight weeks of boot camp at the Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.

That's where Ledbetter will earn his title as Petty Officer First Class. He was enrolled in a delayed entry program out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

He won after competing in several rounds of auditions against other talented individuals, but there was only one spot open.

“Ledbetter had an amazing and memorable performance and that he will fit the team well," Navy Band Master Chief Musician Greta Loggins said.

