NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 30 ships and 120 aircraft from Hampton Roads are expected to return to Hampton Roads in the next few days, the U.S. Navy said.

The aircraft and ships departed from Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected arrival.

“After the storm, the Coast Guard and our port partners worked quickly to reconstitute the Port of Virginia,” said Capt. Kevin Carroll, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads.

“This port is critical to commerce in the Commonwealth and throughout the U.S., but it is even more important for our national security as home of the world’s largest naval base.”

RELATED: Navy: Hampton Roads-based ships, aircraft leaving area ahead of Dorian's arrival

The Navy said the decision to allow ships to return to their homeport follows thorough inspections of piers and airfields prior to opening for operations.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) will be the first ship returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

The remaining ships will return home Sunday and Monday.

PHOTOS: Hampton Roads-based ships, aircraft leave area ahead of Dorian Hampton Roads-based ships and aircraft were ordered to leave the area ahead of Dorian's arrival in coastal Virginia. Hampton Roads-based ships and aircraft were ordered to leave the area ahead of Dorian's arrival in coastal Virginia. Hampton Roads-based ships and aircraft were ordered to leave the area ahead of Dorian's arrival in coastal Virginia. Hampton Roads-based ships and aircraft were ordered to leave the area ahead of Dorian's arrival in coastal Virginia.

More Hurricane Dorian News: