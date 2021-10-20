Navy bases in Hampton Roads move to HPCON Bravo+ following drop in COVID-19 cases

Under the new level, the department said occupancy levels in workspaces can operate at less than 40% of their normal capacity.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 14, 2021.

All of the Navy bases in Hampton Roads are moving to HPCON Bravo+ as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the community, the Department of the Navy announced Wednesday.

Under the new level, the department said occupancy levels in workspaces can operate at less than 40% of their normal capacity, compared to a capacity of less than 25% in HPCON Charlie.

Also, social gatherings for unvaccinated personnel are no longer limited to 10 people and they can leave their homes for non-essential activities.

That being said, the department reminded the public that all active-duty Sailors must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, while those in the selected reserve have until Dec. 28. Sailors who don't meet the deadline without a pending or approved exemption will be discharged.

Rear Adm. Charles Rock, the commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, urged personnel to get vaccinated.

“More than 98% of active-duty Sailors around the world have already gotten one dose of a vaccine," Rear Adm. Rock said. "We don’t want to lose the other 2% for any reason. They’re too important. They’re too talented. Our nation needs you to take the shot.”

Certain restrictions will remain in place. All service members, civilians, contractors and visitors will have to wear a mask while inside regardless of vaccination status. Also, visitations may still be limited and indoor common areas and large venues may still be closed.

The department added that HPCON levels could increase if local COVID-19 conditions get worse.