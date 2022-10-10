Meet the 'Naviest' family in Hampton Roads

Joining the Navy is somewhat of a family tradition for the Wilson family.

NORFOLK, Va. — For one Hampton Roads family, joining the Navy is somewhat of a family tradition.

Clinton and Angela Wilson combined have about 45 years of service in the Navy.

So far, three of their four boys have all followed in their footsteps. Their fourth son, the youngest, also plans to join once he graduates from high school.

"I'm grateful that my children recognize the value of what the Navy has done for Angela and I," Clinton said.

"It's kind of flattering, in a way, that the boys decided to go down this path," Angela said.

October 13 will mark the Navy's 247th birthday -- a day that's especially significant to the Wilson family.