Hampton Roads Navy installations back at HPCON Charlie restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Virginia and across the country, the Navy announced that its installations in Hampton Roads are being ordered to move to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Charlie, beginning on Wednesday.

Hampton Roads had been at the less restrictive level of HPCON Bravo since September.

The return to HPCON Charlie means military personnel in Hampton Roads must limit travel to and from their homes to their place of work, with stops only for essential services such as food, medicine, and child care.

Dining in at restaurants is not allowed, but take-out is authorized. Military personnel are also prohibited from using off-base services such as gyms and barber shops, but may continue to use those facilities on base.

Participation in team sports, going to amusement parks and attendance at parades or other public celebrations is also prohibited. Social gatherings in Sailors’ homes may not include more than 10 guests who don’t live there.

In a statement, Rear Admiral Charles W. Rock, who is the commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said “the health and safety of our Navy family is our number one priority.”