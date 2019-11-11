NORFOLK, Va. — After almost two years, the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center (HRVEC) announced that its programs and services have reached 6,780 veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.

The HRVEC, which opened in Norfolk on January 24, 2018, helps the military community identify, navigate, and access services and resources to attain their employment goals and support their successful transition into the civilian workforce.

The facility is located near Military Circle at 861 Glenrock Road, Suite 220. Since its opening, job seekers from the military community have secured meaningful employment in the region.

RELATED: Veterans at senior living community in Virginia Beach honored with a pinning ceremony

RELATED: Understanding the true meaning of Veterans Day

The center provides a process that advances employment opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses through employment workshops and seminars, connections to employment and educational opportunities, job search assistance services, and work skills assessments. Within the last year, the HRVEC has hosted 27 onsite hiring events.

“With the customer’s needs at the forefront, we have developed strategic partnerships to streamline services and simplify the process for our transitioning service members – combining resources as opposed to duplicating efforts,” said Shawn Avery, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Workforce Council. “We are extremely pleased with the success of the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center, and credit our amazing staff for their commitment to assisting customers with finding gainful employment, becoming more employable, and overcoming barriers to employment.”

For more information on services available through the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center click here.