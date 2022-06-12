Hampton VA Medical Center to host benefits fair to outline what PACT Act means for local vets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Honoring Our PACT Act expands the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances dating back to Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, and America's Middle East wars in the 21st century.
The bill is said to be the largest expansion of veterans' benefits ever and is expected to help 3.5 million vets.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, local veterans can learn just what they are entitled to at a special Veterans Benefits Fair hosted by Hampton the VA Health Care System. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at 1987 South Military Highway in Chesapeake.
VA staff will have booths available to:
- answer questions about new benefits eligibility
- enroll Veterans in VA healthcare
- provide benefits counseling
- check the status of pending benefits claims
- provide information on how to file for benefits
- provide toxic exposure screenings
- administer the Flu and/or COVID vaccines
- provide specific healthcare information for Women Veterans.
"We would encourage all veterans to come out, even if you're not there for the PACT Act," said Hampton VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer John Rogers. "We have a mission that has to be a calling. And all of our providers, our clinicians, every single one of them are all looking forward to supporting our veterans."