Hampton VA Medical Center earns high marks for patient satisfaction, experience

A new survey finds it received four out of five stars from the "Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton VA Medical Center is receiving high marks for patient satisfaction.

A new survey finds that the Hampton facility received four out of five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

That study was published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine and the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. The review evaluated the VA on quality, safety, access, patient experience, and comparative cost and efficiency.

It's a pretty comprehensive rating. It looks at many different areas. So, we're really proud of the Hampton VA Medical Center scores, but also VA medical centers across the country," said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health at the Veterans Health Administration, in an interview with 13 News Now. "Sixty-seven percent of them are getting top ratings, compared to less than 50% of our civilian sector counterparts."