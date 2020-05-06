Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returning from deployment

Thousands of sailors onboard Navy ships from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group will make staggered returns to Naval Station Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's been several months since thousands of sailors took off from Naval Station Norfolk, but now they'll all be coming home.

USS Harry S. Truman, USS Normandy, USS Forrest Sherman, USS Lassen, and USS Farragut have all been at sea since 2019, supporting maritime security in the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th fleets of operation.

USS Normandy and USS Forrest Sherman deployed on September 12 to conduct maritime operations with the USS Lassen and USS Farragut. The Harry S. Truman deployed on November 18.

Normandy and Forrest Sherman docked at their Norfolk homeport on June 5. The Truman, Lassen and Farragut will return home later this month after completing necessary maintenance.

Not only did the strike group conduct maritime operations while at sea, but they also took on COVID-19 response efforts when the pandemic started reaching the shores of other countries outside of China. Sailors worked to minimize the potential spread of the virus on their ships.

The strike group's deployment was extended due to the outbreak. They spent five months in the 5th and 6th fleets of operations. After five months, the ships remained at sea in the Western Atlantic, where they served as a certified CSG force ready for any tasking while also protecting its crews from the risks posed by COVID-19.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt made international headlines when its former captain, Brett Crozier, released a memo pushing for action from his chain of command after sailors aboard the ship started testing positive for coronavirus. More than 1,000 sailors on the Roosevelt all ended up with COVID-19. One sailor died. Sailors aboard other ships also tested positive, as well.