NORFOLK, Va. — The Article 32 preliminary hearing for a sailor and Marine who are charged in connection with the June 2017 death of an Army Green Beret in the African country of Mali will take place at Naval Station Norfolk.

The two Navy SEALs and two Marines were charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, hazing and burglary.

Two service members, a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL, have already been sentenced for their involvement in the death of 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar.

Officials said Melgar was found dead June 4, 2017, near the U.S. Embassy in Bamako. He was in housing he shared with other military personnel.

The preliminary hearing for the last two service members will take place on Monday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m.

