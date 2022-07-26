Helicopters at Naval Station Norfolk damaged by severe weather

The damage happened at Chambers Field while the helicopters were on deck at the airfield, a U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Helicopters located at Naval Station Norfolk were damaged by severe weather that moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.

The damage happened at Chambers Field while the helicopters were on deck at the airfield, a U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. The extent of the damage and the number of aircraft affected weren't specified.

The spokesperson said the safety of Navy personnel are top priority and initial reports indicate that no one was hurt.

First responders and military personnel responded to Chambers Field to further assess the damaged aircraft.