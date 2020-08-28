Working to help veterans with economic opportunity

With veteran unemployment near eight percent, lawmakers hold hearing to identify gaps in resources.

WASHINGTON — Helping veterans transition to the civilian workforce is challenging enough. But it's even more complicated during a pandemic.

On Friday, lawmakers tried to do their part.

The House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a hearing. They discussed the resources available to veterans who are getting out and trying to find a job in the private sector.

The panel is working to identify opportunities and gaps in the resources from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Service Organizations, and other federal and non-governmental agencies.

"It's my goal that the support will focus more on proactively providing veterans with economic opportunities, rather than reacting after they reach the point of crisis," said the subcommittee's chairman, Rep. Mike Levin (D) California.