The Vanguard: End of an era for HM-14 helicopter squadron

HM-14 flew its final operational flight ahead of the disestablishment of the squadron in July of 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of the line for Naval Station Norfolk-based Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) and its 700 personnel.

Since May of 1978, "The Vanguard" has been performing critical mine countermeasures operations, keeping the world's sea lanes safe for the fleet.

Aboard the MH-53E Sea Dragon, they flew their last operational flight on Thursday.

As the history pages continue to turn in the 21st century, that is a mission in years to come that will be handled by advanced unmanned systems. Thus, HM-14 is preparing to close up shop.

"Today was the culmination of nearly 45 years of flying the biggest and most powerful helicopter in the military, the MH-53 Sea Dragon," said Commander Nicklaus "Cheddar Bob" Smith, HM-14's commanding officer. "This squadron has been here in Norfolk for nearly 45 years, deployed all over the world, on land and on ships, supporting freedom in almost every major conflict since 1978.

HM-14 has consistently responded to crises throughout the world -- hurricanes, floods, earthquakes -- and supplied much-needed humanitarian relief and airlift capacity.

HM-14 deployed for numerous critical support missions including Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and most recently, in response to Hurricane Dorian in 2019. They've received numerous Battle E awards for excellence.

Their commanding officer couldn't be more proud of his team.

"They've given so much of their blood, sweat, and tears into this aircraft," Smith said. "Today is a testament to their hard work they're able to finish strongly, safely, and be proud of the legacy of the Vanguard."

The formal disestablishment ceremony is expected to take place next July.