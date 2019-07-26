NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors on a supply ship are coming home to Norfolk.

USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) will pull into port on Sunday. The ship has been out on deployment for the past seven months in the Navy's Sixth Fleet area of responsibility. The ship spent most of its time in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of USS Arlington.

While at sea, the John Lenthall replenished 14 allied ships, transferred seven million gallons of fuel, and delivered 2,000 pallets of supplies.

The ship also served as goodwill ambassadors during five port visits.