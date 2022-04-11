Honor and Remember group plans for its annual Gold Star Family Evening

The 13th annual Gold Star Family Evening is planned for December 4 in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, it's almost time for the return of a beloved tradition.

It's the annual Honor and Remember Gold Star Family Evening.

The mission of the non-profit Honor and Remember organization is to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America's military fallen service members and their families.

The group pays tribute to all military lives lost, not only while serving on active duty but also as a result of serving.

One way they do it is with the annual Honor and Remember Gold Star Family Evening. 2022 marks the event's 13th year.

"We still want to make sure that these families are not forgotten," said Honor and Remember founder George Lutz. "It's the families that are still with us and still grieving. And we want to make sure they know personally that they haven't been forgotten."

Lutz's son, George Anthony Tony Lutz II, was killed in Iraq in 2005 at the age of 25.

The senior Lutz says the holiday season can be difficult for Gold Star families. He hopes this dinner can help ease their burden.

"I wish my son was still here, and somebody else gave their life instead of him," he said. "I'm selfish. Sorry about that. But you know what? Somebody else's kid is dying, is serving, so yours doesn't have to. So, what's the least we can do? So my message to the patriots out there is to say thank you."

The 2022 event is on Sunday, December 4, at the Founder's Inn in Virginia Beach from 3 to 8 pm.