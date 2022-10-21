Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

Mike Gooding and Joe Flanagan received plaques at Naval Aviation Monument, during the unveiling of a tribute to Gooding's late Navy pilot father.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week.

Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument.

The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's father, a former Naval Air Station Oceana pilot who went on to great glory in Vietnam.

More than a half-century after earning a Silver Star in combat, Niles Gooding assumed his place on Thursday on the tribute wall in the monument park.

During the unveiling, members of the Hampton Roads Squadron of the Association of Naval Aviation also had a couple of tricks up their sleeves.

They bestowed the incredible honor of placing plaques on the tribute wall to Mike and to Flanagan.

"Woo, totally surprised and totally honored," said Flanagan. "And the little phrase, 'Joe's Job' made the cut. To see the phrase 'Joe's Job' on the wall of fame, that really means a lot because that was near and dear to me, too."

Gooding said he, too, was surprised.

"And I'm so flattered by it," he said. "And you know, so honored to be in the company of all these other great heroes. I feel extremely unworthy. But I'm so grateful and so thankful they did that for me."

The monument is located at 25th Street and Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.