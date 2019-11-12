SUFFOLK, Va. — It’s the season for giving, and dozens of students from Nansemond River High School are volunteering their time with Horton Wreath Society. Every year, the organization puts a wreath on every grave who is a veteran at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.



This will be the 11th year the Society has raised funds to honor our veterans and fallen heroes.

The organizations involved from Nansemond River High School include the Air Force Junior ROTC, DECA, the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, the Ladies of Distinction and the Majestic Steppers.

Horton Wreath Society is a 501(c)3 organization that was organized to raise funds to place a live evergreen wreath on each marker.

"This really helps build a sense of community and reinforce the idea that we should be continuing to do good for others and not just for yourself,” explained Isabelle Robinson.

The society's president says he's thankful for all the hard work from the students.

Mike Yarbrough said, "We got about 10,000 wreaths out of two trucks in about two hours. That's unheard of for one."



"What a charm. It's been fantastic. They volunteered and did such a great job.

The wreath-laying is on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Upon the laying of the last wreath, the Horton Wreath Society formal ceremony will be conducted at the Committal Shelter to honor and recognize the many sacrifices of our veterans. This ceremony will feature guest speakers, music and a final procession of playing TAPS and Amazing Grace on the bagpipes leading everyone to the Main Memorial Wreath for the conclusion of all Ceremonies.

"The fallen heroes and the people before us. It's giving back to them," Yarbrough said.

