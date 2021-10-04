Horton Wreath Society in Suffolk seeks donations for ceremony in December

Their goal as a non-profit organization is to educate all generations on the brave sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 20, 2020.

The Horton Wreath Society in Suffolk is seeking donations in preparation for their formal wreath-laying ceremony in December.

The non-profit organization's goal is to educate all generations on the brave sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms by placing live evergreen wreaths on the grave markers of former service members who are buried in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

A ceremony is planned for this placement on December 18 in partnership with Wreaths Across America. It will feature a tribute, guest speakers, light refreshments and music.

Volunteers are also needed for the event, and no registration is required. This event will be free and open to the public.