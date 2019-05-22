WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With the American military buildup in the Persian Gulf continuing, the rising tensions between the United States and Iran have prompted a new call for the repeal of the 18-year-old "Authorization for the Use of Military Force."

On Tuesday, The House Appropriations Committee approved an amendment to the annual defense spending bill that would end the authorization, on a party-line 30-22 vote.

It's a move that Virginia Senator Tim Kaine has been pushing for years.

Today, a bipartisan group of lawmakers rallied in support of the new amendment, saying that the old AUMF has outlived its purpose.

"Regardless of party or ideology, we come together when we care about making sure our young men and women are not sent into harm's way without the backing and the support of Congress," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-California). "We must do our job because we have been missing in action."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) said it is Congress, not the President, which should make the decision to go to war.

"It doesn't matter whether your favorite founding father is Hamilton or Madison or Jefferson or Washington," he said. "They all recognized the wisdom of leaving the power to declare war in the legislative branch and the danger of letting the executive branch have that power."

The newly passed amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act would give the AUMF another eight months before it expires.

The measure must still pass the full House, the Republican-controlled Senate and be signed by President Trump before actually becoming law.