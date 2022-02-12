HRT Base Express: new, free bus shuttle service at Naval Station Norfolk

Officials say the shuttle service has been needed for more than 20 years.

NORFOLK, Va. — For thousands of junior sailors who live at Naval Station Norfolk, transportation is a real issue. There hasn't been a way to get around until now, with the arrival of the HRT Base Express.

It's estimated there are 10,000 to 12,000 sailors at any given time who live in the berthing on their ships, or in base quarters. And if they don't have a car, just getting from point A to B at the world's largest naval base is a challenge.

The Hampton Roads Transit Base Express will have two routes -- Gold and Blue -- making continuous loops inside and outside the installation every 15 or 30 minutes to the base's most important destinations, including ship piers and the Navy Exchange.

"It gives me incredible, immense pleasure from when we first proposed this to realize this, to make their life that much better," said Captain David Dees, Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk.

The free service is supported by local funding and a three-year, $2.3 million grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

"There has been a need for over 20 years for dedicated transit on Naval Station Norfolk, the largest employer in our region. And we're pleased to get that in place through the Base Express," said William Harrell, HRT President.

"It's really awesome," added Virginia Beach City Council member Aaron Rouse, who serves as HRT's chairman. "It's a pleasure and it's a great opportunity to give back to our service men and women who sacrifice and give so much to us."

Both routes will operate Monday through Friday from 6 in the morning until 6 at night.

The Gold Route also will operate on the weekend from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.