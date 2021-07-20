Hull repairs done, cofferdam refilled at USS North Carolina

The battleship arrived in Wilmington in 1961 after serving in World War II.

WILMINGTON, Va. — A nearly four-year project to repair the hull of the USS North Carolina battleship is complete.

News outlets report the cofferdam surrounding the battleship was flooded with water from the Cape Fear River on Tuesday to mark completion of the repairs.

A Wilmington-based company cut and replaced steel on the bow and also repainted affected areas of the hull.

