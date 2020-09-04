In spite of coronavirus, military leaders insist U.S. armed forces can get job done

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley say no one should doubt America and its ability to defend itself.

WASHINGTON — The USS Theodore Roosevelt is now up to 416 positive cases of COVID-19. 3,170 of the sailors who were tested came back negative, with about 1,000 test results still outstanding.

Of the sailors who did test positive, 187 were symptomatic, 229 were asymptomatic.

Overall though, in a 1.3 million-member active-duty force, the numbers remain relatively low, according to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

"At this point in time, we have fewer than 2,000 of our service members infected by the virus," he said. "And most of them are mild to moderate."

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff says if push came to shove, the TR could re-join the fight.

"The Teddy Roosevelt in and of itself has about 400 COVID-positive test results out of a crew of 5,000," said Gen. Mark Milley. "And, although that is significant for that particular ship, we think, our assessment... if required in a time of contingency planning, the TR would be ready. We can put that right back out to sea if needed."

But Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is concerned that three other aircraft carriers also have at least one crew member having tested positive, raising questions about force readiness.

"I think it's a very legit question," he said. "We have COVID not only on the Nimitz but also on the Reagan and the Vinson."

But General Milley says the armed forces can still get the job done.