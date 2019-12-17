NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A brand new innovation lab is opening at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Tuesday. The lab is equipped with commercial Wi-Fi hotspots, 3-D printing, soldering and coding stations and electronic robotics gear.

The 1st Fighter Wing is expected to host the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The innovation lab, also known as a spark cell, is a growing collaborative space that allows all 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Virginia Air National Guard airmen to unleash a culture of innovation and develop new ideas for the United States Air Force, 24-hours a day. Airmen can use the resources in the lab to enhance readiness, sharpen lethality, or generally to improve airmen’s lives and/or work centers through innovative ideas.

“Our Innovation Lab will help empower Airmen to solve problems and improve readiness,” said Col. David Lopez, 1st FW, commander. “Tech. Sgt. Daniel Caban, 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, developed a concept for F-22 Raptor Portable Magnetic Aircraft Covers, which came as an improvement to a standing maintenance practice. This is a direct result of the Spark Tank program and a perfect example of local problem solving, something the innovation lab hopes to encourage and facilitate.”

The innovation lab will allow airmen can collaborate with top problem solvers in industry, academia, and the government, giving them access to resources and support across the Air Force innovation network.

