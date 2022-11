Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly will be in attendance for the screening at the Gator Theater at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some big names are heading to Virginia Beach Friday.

The stars of the TV series "Jack Ryan" will attend a special screening at the Gator Theater at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly will be in attendance for a free advance screening of the first two episodes of the new season.