JBLE announces new restrictions to base access

The new restrictions come after the installation commander at Joint Base Langley-Eustis declared a public health emergency.

HAMPTON, Va. — New restrictions are going into place at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Beginning at 6 a.m. April 1, 2020, only people who are deemed "mission-critical personnel" will be allowed base access.

Mission-critical personnel are all active duty, guard, reserve, government civilian and contractors as identified by the appropriate supervisor or unit commander.

All others -- including retirees and VHIC card holders -- with normal installation access are now only allowed entry on Monday and Tuesday, until further notice.

The new restrictions come after installation commander Col. Clint Ross declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday night, eight people had tested positive for the virus at the military installation, and the spouse of a Fort Eustis soldier had died from it.

JBLE also says that going forward, it will no longer provide numbers on confirmed cases of coronavirus, saying it is following the guidance from the Department of Defense. In a separate Facebook post, it said the decision was made to protect operational security and to maintain the nation's combat readiness.