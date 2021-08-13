Joint Base Langley-Eustis moves back to HPCON Bravo after increased coronavirus cases

That means indoor gathering can't exceed 75% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

HAMPTON, Va. — As cases of COVID-19 surge in Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis is tightening coronavirus restrictions.

Beginning Saturday, August 14, the military installation will return to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Bravo. That means indoor gathering can't exceed 75 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

There aren't any restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Anyone older than 2 must also wear a mask on facilities controlled by the Department of Defense. It doesn't matter if you're vaccinated.

More information can be found on JBLE's coronavirus page of its website.