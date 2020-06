Captain Michael Witherspoon is the new CO. He becomes the joint base's sixth skipper, since the two installations merged back in 2005.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new leader has taken command at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Captain Michael Witherspoon is the new CO. He becomes the joint base's sixth skipper since the two installations merged back in 2005.

Witherspoon takes over from Captain Joey Frantzen.

Little Creek is home to 18 warships and the Navy SEALs. It has 10,000 uniformed personnel.