Rep. Kiggans joins House Armed Services Committee, covering US defense policy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans was selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee now controlled by Republicans, her office announced Wednesday.

The committee assignment will allow Virginia's 2nd Congressional District — home to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach and a large number of service members — to continue having sway over the country's defense policy and ongoing military operations.

Kiggans said she was honored to serve on the committee and looks forward to working with colleagues on national security and military matters.

"As a former Navy Helicopter Pilot, wife of a former Navy F/A-18 Pilot, and mother to children who serve, I am well aware of the challenges that members of our military and their families face, as well as what is required to overcome them," Kiggans wrote in a news release.

Virginia's 2nd District has had a member on this committee for most of the last half-century, dating back to G. William Whitehurst in the late 1960s.

Seven of Kiggans' predecessors were assigned to the committee, including the most recent, former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, serving as the panel's vice chair.

Kiggans was sworn into Congress following a tumultuous House Speaker election that ended with Rep. Kevin McCarthy's win on the 15th ballot.