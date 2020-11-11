Job resources for Hampton Roads veterans

Thousands of Hampton Roads veterans are seeking jobs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The transition from the military to the civilian workforce isn't always an easy one.

As we honor the men and women who have fought for our freedom there are some veterans still searching for a job.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center started in January of 2018 by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

“Since we’ve opened we have served in the center nearly 9,000 veterans transitioning service members. That doesn’t include the outreach that we’ve done," said Virginia Career Works Director of Operations Latonya English.

The center helps veterans like English transition into civilian employment.

"I came into the center you know not knowing what I wanted to do and nearly 13 years later, I’m employed by the center that I came into," said English.

English understands what veterans might feel like transitioning through this civilian workforce process.

"I had the abilities but I didn’t know how to speak about that. I didn’t know how to put that in a resume. And that’s what I learned. That is the key learning how to take what you learned in the military and transition it to a resume with an employer," said English.

English explained the center offers not only resume help, but has free access to a computer lab.

“You’d be surprised how many veterans don’t have that. They can come in and utilize the resource room up there. We have a conference room we can set them up for those folks who are having interviews," said English.

English mentioned the need to get veterans employment is still great in Hampton Roads and this center is seeing success.

“But the ones who have come back to us and say, 'Hey, I have got a job.' We’ve had nearly 98 percent of them keep the jobs they obtained," said English.

English explained due to COVID-19 veterans can come to the center in person or get help virtually.