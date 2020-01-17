Joint Chiefs Vice Chair: Military must speed up on technology acquisition

Gen. Hyten also weighs in on an upward trend for military suicides said, "everything we've been doing hasn't been working."

The U.S. military needs to become more agile when it comes to developing and incorporating new technologies.

That word today from the number two man on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said the Pentagon is too risk-averse, too deliberate and too bureaucratic.

"It is not a rapid process anywhere in the Department of Defense," said Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

He spoke today in Washington before the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

His topic was about the growing security challenges that America faces.

And one of them, he said, is self-made.

"If you have an adversary, a competitor that is going fast, and you're going slow, doesn't matter how far ahead you are, at some point that adversary will catch and pass you," he said. "When you look at our competition, large and small, one of the things that you find that they have in common is that they're moving very, very fast. Very, very fast. And we are not."

The general also talked about the continuing problem of military suicides.

He said it is clear to him that, "everything we've been doing has not been working."

Hyten went on to say: "There cannot be a single suicide that's acceptable. We'll probably never get to zero. But that has to be the goal.