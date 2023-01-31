Juniper Oak: USS George HW Bush leads largest ever exercises between U.S. and Israeli Navies

"Juniper Oak" involved more than 7,900 personnel from both countries.

NORFOLK, Va. — They are said to have been the largest bilateral exercises in history between the United States and Israel.

The Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group led the training, known as "Juniper Oak," which wrapped up last week.

According to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the drills featured a live fire exercise with more than 140 aircraft, along with 12 American and Israeli ships and submarines.

Around 6,400 U.S. troops and more than 1,500 Israeli personnel took part.

The exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea included the USS Truxtun, USS Leyte Gulf, and USS Nitze.

“I'm proud of the effort from our team to support Juniper Oak, which showcased a high level of dedication, professionalism and readiness from our Sailors alongside our Israeli partners,” said Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, the strike group commander. “The command-and-control arrangement in Juniper Oak also highlighted the flexibility U.S. Navy carrier strike groups have to operate across multiple theaters of operation and reflects the value the Navy provides to national security and regional stability anywhere in the world.”