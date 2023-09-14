With Tuberville continuing his blockade, Kaine calls for Senate Republicans to convince him to concede

Since March, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has placed a hold on more than 300 promotions.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate stalemate over senior military officers' promotions continues, and there's still no end in sight.

Since March, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) has placed a hold on more than 300 promotions.

The move stems from Tuberville's opposition to the Pentagon's policy, which allows for military women to travel to seek abortions.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) on Wednesday gave a floor speech, blasting Tuberville.

"There is one solution for this, and the solution is for the Republican minority in this body to go to Senator Tuberville and convince him to stop tis punishment of these individuals. These officers had nothing to do with the policy that Senator Tuberville doesn't like," he said.