WASHINGTON — Could war with Iran be around the corner?

The U.S. has said it's "locked and loaded," with President Donald J. Trump adding Iran could face "the ultimate option."

And that's what has Virginia Senator Tim Kaine concerned.

"I do not believe the United States should be in another war in the Middle East right now," he said. "And I don't believe there's any circumstance where we should go to war to protect Saudi oil."

The tensions stem from recent drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities. The United States blames Iran.

Kaine says if the President orders U.S. military action, he will fight it.

"Should the President move forward to any U.S. military action to protect Saudi oil, I will do everything in my power as a Senator to immediately force a vote on the floor of the Senate to terminate that military action," he said. "We need not be the guarantors of Saudi security. They can defend themselves. It's not the job of the United States to do that."

Kaine is also concerned about the President's decision to divert more than $3 billion in military construction appropriations to finance the wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

"I don't think we should be rummaging through the Pentagon budget and hurting military families, troops and national security to deal with a non-military emergency," he said."So that has complicated matters."

That decision has created a new budget crisis in Congress, which if not resolved, could lead to a government shutdown on October 1.

"I do not believe we're going to have a shutdown," Kaine said. "And the reason: a 35-day shutdown at the beginning of this year was so foolish and so devastating that I do think the lesson was not lost on the Republican majority in the Senate. It was a bad idea."

Instead, Kaine predicts, lawmakers will kick the can down the road.

"Everything we're hearing suggests we'll get a deal," he said. "But I do think it is likely, based on what I'm hearing, is the deal will not be done with a full year appropriation by September 30th. It's likely to be a Continuing Resolution through possibly right before Thanksgiving."

Late Thursday, the House voted 301-to-123 to pass a stopgap spending bill. The Senate is expected to do the same next week.