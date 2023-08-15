Virginia lawmakers push for reforms in privatized military housing

Private sector companies manage housing developments at nearly 200 military installations. The GAO found "weaknesses" in how improvements are being put in place.

NORFOLK, Va. — Back in 2018, it came to light that military tenants in more than 203,000 privatized housing units at or near nearly 200 bases across the country faced rodent infestations, mold, dangerous wiring, flooding, and worse.

Congress passed laws to address the problems in 2020, but a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in April found that reforms are being inconsistently implemented.

Among what the GAO described as "implementation weaknesses" is a still-incomplete formal dispute resolution process, despite a requirement for a tenant's bill of rights.

GAO Director of Defense Capabilities and Management Elizabeth Field said more must be done.

"Telling residents they have rights is important. It's a good start. But, ensuring they can fully exercise those rights is really the most important thing. And that's where the department can do more," Field said in an interview with 13News Now.

On Tuesday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D, VA-03) got to assess things for themselves, at Naval Station Norfolk's Liberty Housing, meeting with management and ten sailors and Marines.

The lawmakers said there've been some improvements, but not enough.

"We still heard too many challenges about getting maintenance crews in a timely fashion," said Kaine.

"Housing is a major factor in quality of life for our service members. And if you don't get it right, their quality of life starts diminishing," said Scott.

The GAO made 19 recommendations, including that the DOD clarify guidance and training on efforts to increase assistance to residents and improve home inspection standards and training.