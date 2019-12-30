LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky city may get a village of about 25 tiny homes meant to house homeless veterans as they undergo a 12-month support program.

News outlets report the founder and president of Veteran’s Club Kentucky started discussing the plan several months ago and expects the $3.5 million Louisville project to break ground in spring 2020.

Jeremy Harrell says a neighborhood meeting will be held before construction begins. He says the project is supported by the community, city officials and the Louisville VA Medical Center.

He says an architecture firm has even agreed to design the project for free and the land was donated by a former city mayoral candidate.