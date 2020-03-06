Korean War hero veteran passes away

Duane Trowbridge, Sr. was wounded in combat and earned two Purple Hearts at the Battle of Chosin River during the Korean War.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads is saying farewell to a local military hero.

Duane Trowbridge, Sr. was wounded in combat and earned two Purple Hearts at the Battle of Chosin River during the Korean War.

The Marine Corps veteran was active in later years, serving on the Virginia Beach Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs, and raising money for the Tidewater Veterans Memorial.

Trowbridge served as grand marshal at last year's Veterans Day parade at the beach.

VFW Post 392 called him a "comrade."