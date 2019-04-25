HAMPTON, Va. — Joint Base Langley-Eustis is conducting a force protection exercise Thursday.

The exercise calls for a noticeable increase in security measures on and around the installation.

According to a press release, the purpose of the exercise is "to test an evaluate the base defense and emergency management plans against potential hazards to the installation and its personnel."

Base employees are instructed to follow all security measures as instructed by their leadership and security personnel even though it is an exercise.

Security will perform random vehicle checks.