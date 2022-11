Officials with the Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS issued the shelter-in-place due to "an ongoing security event."

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Later Friday afternoon, officials with Langley Air Force Base said the shelter-in-place was terminated.

According to the base's Facebook page, the shelter-in-place is directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice.

Officials said an all-clear message will be sent out when the shelter-in-place is over.