Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

HAMPTON, Va. — An airman at Langley Air Force Base has been found guilty in military court of sexually assaulting a colleague.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Airman Adam M. Rodela was convicted at a court martial of touching the genitals of a female airman without her consent.

He was sentenced to a year in confinement, a reprimand and a reduction in rank.