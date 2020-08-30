x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Military News

Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

Airman Adam M. Rodela was convicted at a court martial of touching the genitals of a female airman without her consent.

HAMPTON, Va. — An airman at Langley Air Force Base has been found guilty in military court of sexually assaulting a colleague. 

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Airman Adam M. Rodela was convicted at a court martial of touching the genitals of a female airman without her consent. 

He was sentenced to a year in confinement, a reprimand and a reduction in rank. 

Military officials released few other details. Rodela is assigned to Langley’s 1st Operations Support Squadron. He entered the service in 2018.

Related Articles