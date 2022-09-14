Virginia lawmakers call on Navy to appoint psychological health directors

Across all branches, the U.S. military still has not put in place a federal law designed to improve how service members get mental health care signed last year.

Virginia lawmakers are calling on Navy officials to take a proactive step toward combatting rising rates of servicemember and veteran suicides.

On Wednesday, U.S. Representatives Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Elaine Luria (VA-02) sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro asking him to appoint directors of psychological health at the Navy and Marine Corps installations in the Commonwealth.

“There have been over 30,000 estimated deaths [of servicemembers and veterans] by suicide since 2001,” the letter states. “Each death is a tragedy and together they represent a widespread failing to properly treat, manage, and understand the mental health needs of America’s military personnel. This crisis requires decisive and immediate action."

The letter continues by mentioning the USS George Washington, a naval ship that lawmakers toured in the aftermath of seven service members assigned on board who have died in the past year.

Three of those deaths took place within a week of each other in April, and they are suspected of having been suicides, according to previous coverage.

In May, Del Toro vowed to do whatever it takes to help sailors.

“Navy officials have been vocal about the need to better support their personnel through times of personal crisis,” the letter continues.

“During various tours of USS George Washington by members of Congress in May and June, Captain Brent Gaut and other members of command spoke extensively about their commitment to suicide prevention and supporting sailors’ mental and behavioral health needs. It was reiterated that this was a priority not just on USS George Washington but across the entire Navy. However, it is our belief that the Navy specifically could be doing more to ensure that our sailors are accessing the mental health services that they deserve.”

Across all branches, the U.S. military still has not put in place a federal law designed to improve how service members get mental health care that was signed back in December of 2021 by President Joe Biden.

The Brandon Act was designed to help troops confidentially seek mental health help.